The Russian authorities announced that at least eight people were killed and dozens injured after taking a drink containing poisoned apple cider vinegar in the Ulyanovsk region in western Russia.

Alexei Ruskikh, the governor of the region, said the poisoned substance bears the trademark ‘Mr. Cider’ and was brought to the Volga River region in 30-liter barrels, reports Al-Rai daily.

“Our doctors and social agencies continue to provide all the affected with the necessary assistance,” he added.

Local media reported that the apple cider mix contained lethal amounts of methanol, a substance more toxic than the ethanol found in regular alcohol.

The governor stated that law enforcement agencies are confiscating the poisoned goods.