The Court of Appeal has overturned the verdict which had slapped travel ban on a Kuwaiti citizen who was found guilty of not paying 38 thousand dinars debt to the state.

Attorvey Mustafa Mulla Youssef representing the plaintiff argued before the court that the two conditions required by Article 297 of the Code of Procedure for issuing a travel ban against his client were not met — the ability to pay and the existence of serious reasons to flee the country.

In the merits of its ruling, the court decided that the debtor’s procrastination in paying the debt or part of it does not lead by rational necessity to it being considered a serious reason to suspect that he will escape the debt.