A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Tajikistan today morning, according to the US Geological Survey. While official China Central television (CCTV) reported that the quake hit the border between China’s Xinjiang and Tajikistan and had a magnitude of 7.3 on the Richter scale.

The US Geological Survey stated that the epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 20.5 km, and that its estimates indicate “a small population” being exposed to landslides as a result of this earthquake. The authority determined the epicenter of the earthquake as Gorno-Badakhshan, a semi-autonomous region located in eastern Tajikistan, on the border of both Afghanistan and China. It was only 20 minutes after the earthquake until a 5.0-magnitude aftershock occurred, according to the same source. Gorno-Badakhshan is sparsely populated and surrounded by the majestic Pamir Mountains.

The CCTV report further added that the epicenter of the quake was about 82 km from the nearest point from the border with China and was felt by residents in the cities of Kashgar and Artesh in the western side of the Chinese region of Xinjiang.