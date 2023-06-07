After months of suffering and pain, a young American’s dream came true and he grew taller. Brian Sanchez spent £86,000 on painful operations to lengthen his legs, gaining about 17 centimeters.

Sanchez said, “I discovered this type of operation last year, after lengthy searches, which came as a result of my attention that my legs were too short,” reports Al-Rai daily.

He added, “I am broad, and my arms are long, but my short legs made me look different.”

According to “Sky News Arabia”, in the first surgery that Sanchez was subjected to, the two shins of his legs were broken, and the surgeons emptied the inner part of them and removed the bone marrow, then placed a rod in each of them and attached the bone parts with external fixators, so that the screws on the stabilizers were rotated 90 degrees every day for two months.

In the second stage, the surgery was the same, but for his thighs.

“The hardest part about the whole thing is the lack of sleep, but I think the result is worth it,” Sanchez, who is awaiting his full recovery, revealed, adding that he had tried standing up and it felt strange when he noticed the difference between himself and the others he used to see taller than him.

He concluded by saying, “I do not regret my decision, and I hope to be really happy with the results.”