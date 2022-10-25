Emmy-winning American comedian Leslie Jordan, who won an Emmy for his role in the series “Will and Grace”, died Monday at the age of 67 in a car crash while on his way to work in Hollywood.

His agent, Don Leclerc, said Jordan appeared to have an unspecified “medical problem” as he was driving his car, which crashed into the side of a building on his way to the Warner Brothers filming location where he is starring in the TV series Call Me Cat. He died at the scene of the accident.

The diminutive actor, who is only one and a half meters tall, stars in the series as a bachelor baker at a cafe in Blueville, Kentucky, owned by the main character Cat, played by Mayim Bialk.