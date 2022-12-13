An American hospital expelled four nurses who appeared in a “Tik Tok” video mocking patients’ demands and behavior.

The Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare referred to the nurses as “former employees” in an Instagram post on Friday.

The 60-second clip, which has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times, shows nurses mocking people who ask to “bathe and eat” when they arrive at hospital to induce labor, or refuse pain medication despite feeling obvious pain.

The hospital’s statement on the video acknowledged that it “contained disrespectful and unprofessional comments about maternity patients at Emory Healthcare University Hospital.” He also revealed that Emory investigated the situation and took appropriate action with the former employees responsible for the video.

“This video does not represent our commitment to patient- and family-centered care, nor does it measure up to the values and standards we expect every member of our team to uphold and demonstrate,” the hospital statement read.

Although there was no direct causal link between the video and the condition of the nurses (former employees), the hospital confirmed to local media via email that the hospital system has a policy on social media that employees must abide by.

The original TikTok post, posted by user hanhinton on Thursday, was deleted after an outpouring of angry responses, but not before it was reposted elsewhere.

One repost included a screenshot of Hinton’s Facebook profile describing her as a Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse at Emory Healthcare, though her profile is no longer public and it’s not clear if she’s still employed there.