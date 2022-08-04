Chargé d’Affairs at the US Embassy in the country, Jim Holtsnider stressed that Kuwait is a strategic and important non-NATO ally for his country.

Commenting on the arms sale to Kuwait worth about $400 million approved by the US State Department, Holtsnider told a local Arabic daily that this proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the infrastructure of a major ally outside NATO, which has been an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East.

Holtsnider added: “This deal, if completed, will also improve Kuwait’s ability to confront current and future regional threats.”

In addition, The Defense Post, an American website that specializes in defense-related news and focuses in particular on the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, stated that the sale deal includes ammunition for the Eurofighter Typhoon requested by the Kuwaiti government, in addition to 60 advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles AIM-120 C-7/8 (AMRAAM), 250 2,000-pound general-purpose bombs, 501 1,000-pound MK-83 general-purpose bombs, 350 KMU- 556 Joint Direct Attack Munitions groups, 702 MXU-667 Air Foil groups, 702 MAU -210 computer-improved control groups, plus logistics, technical support and training.

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency confirmed in a press release recently that the proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the primary military balance in the region and there will be no negative impact on the defense readiness of the United States as a result of the completion of this sale.

The website stated that the Kuwaiti Air Force finally received the “third and fourth” Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft in March to complete an order of 28 units from Leonardo, noting that the fleet is part of the Eurofighter Kuwait program, which is cooperation between the Kuwaiti army and the Italian Air Force.

Some details of the deal

— Ammunition to support the Eurofighter Typhoon

— 60 advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles

— 250 general purpose bombs 2,000 lbs

— 501 MK-83 General Purpose Bomb 1000lb

— 350 KMU-556 Direct Attack Munitions

— 702 MXU-667 Air Foil Set, 702 MAU-210