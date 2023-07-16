Acumen Pharmaceuticals said on Sunday that an experimental Alzheimer’s drug developed by the company has passed preliminary safety testing and will move into larger trials.

This drug targets a new form of the toxic protein component beta-amyloid in the brain. The company said the drug, ACI-193, was well received in its first trial in patients, reports Al-Rai daily quoting Reuters.

The company presented the results of the study, which was conducted on a random sample of 62 patients with early symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease, at the International Conference of the Alzheimer’s Association in Amsterdam.

The study included a comparison between a group of participants who were given the drug with another group who was given a placebo.

The new drug developed by the company targets and binds to oligomers of beta-amyloid, a toxic, soluble version of the amyloid protein that forms brain plaques associated with the disease, Dr. Eric Symmers, Acumen’s chief medical officer, said in an interview.

In the Acumen trial, the company said that those given higher doses of the new drug had lower levels of amyloid plaques after a period of between six and 12 weeks, suggesting that the drug might be given to patients intravenously once a month.