Sports car enthusiasts in Kuwait can look forward to an exciting addition to Toyota’s GR collection as Mohamed Naser Al Sayer & Sons EST. Co. launched the all-new Toyota GR86 during Gulf Run Grand Prix held in Kuwait Motor Town recently.

The sleek and stylish coupe provides an entry point to Toyota’s GR range, bringing the rewards of sports-focused handling and performance to a wider audience.

The new GR86 is an evolution of the previous GT86; the model launched a decade ago that signaled Toyota’s renewed commitment to sports car engineering. The coupe retains the classic configuration of a front-mounted engine with rear-wheel drive and is designed to spread the joy of a fun driving experience, while inheriting the culture of the previous model. The development of Toyota’s ever-growing GR models by the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing team fulfills the company’s mission to use the experience and know-how gained from participation in motorsport to build ‘ever-better cars.’

Yasunori Suezawa, Chief Engineer in charge of the vehicle’s development, commented: “The GR86’s mission is to open up the world of GR, enabling it to be enjoyed by more and more people. When you get behind the wheel, it is guaranteed to put a smile on your face. For that reason, we set ‘smile behind the wheel’ as our key development goal. Our objective was to develop a powerful yet fun-to-drive vehicle that would bring happiness to sports car fans. I believe we have achieved this and more; the new GR86 provides direct and satisfying performance that truly embodies the GR spirit.”

Kei Fujita, Chief Representative, Middle East and Central Asia Representative ‎Office, Toyota Motor Corporation, commented: “We are very excited to bring the new GR86 to our customers in the Middle East. Designed for enthusiasts by enthusiasts, the latest addition to our GR range offers true sports car performance with a focus on added stability, power, and improved aerodynamics. Importantly, it is not simply for purists and those with high levels of experience; its rewards can be discovered day-to-day on the open road as much as on the track.”

Fujita continued: “We are confident this latest addition to Toyota’s GR range will give more people opportunities to experience the pure joy of driving. I would like to thank all our customers in the region for their endless support, which continuously inspires us on our journey to make ‘ever-better cars.’”

The GR86 inherits the front-independent MacPherson struts and rear double-wishbone suspension system featured on the GT86, with a performance tuned for an even higher level of response and stable handling. The successful lowering of the center of gravity is central to the car’s superior handling and exhilarating driving experience. As for the overall dimensions of the new GR86, they are close to those of its predecessor, yet, the height has been lowered by 10 mm (to 1,310 mm), while 5 mm has been added to the wheelbase (2,575 mm).

With its wide stance, the rear-wheel-drive coupe’s handling changes come in the form of front and rear-frame reinforcements that increase rigidity. Functional exterior air vents were also added to further support steering stability. In addition, weight-shaving details, such as aluminum roof panels and fenders, ensure a nimble curb weight of just over 1,270 kg.

The 2.4L naturally aspirated, horizontally opposed four-cylinder boxer engine brings a significant power upgrade, increasing from 205 to 233 hp and 212 to 250 nm of torque. The power boost stems from a series of tweaks, including increased bore size, changes to the intake and exhaust systems, and optimization of the Toyota D-4S dual injection technology. These deliver a responsive and powerful driving experience, particularly when coming out of curves onto straight roads.

In addition, drivers can choose between a 6-speed manual (MT) or automatic transmission (AT). The bigger engine also improves zero-to-60 times, from 7.0 to 6.3 seconds for the MT and from 8.0 to 6.9 seconds for the AT.

With a refined, aerodynamic profile, the new GR86 boasts a sleek and assertive look with a long hood and short rear deck highlighting its racing-inspired proportions. The front of the vehicle features a GR-specific Functional MATRIX ‘G Mesh’ Grille, which fuses performance and expressiveness. Its angular LED headlights complement the aerodynamic front air dams and vents, with side sill spoilers to aid steering responsiveness and stability. The tightened wheel arches at the vehicle’s rear express a wide stance, while arch fins control airflow. Aerodynamic fins have also been added to the lower rear bumper to further enhance stability.

The 2023 GR86’s driver-focused cockpit is designed to elevate the daily driving experience while also offering a simplicity that keeps drivers squarely focused on the road. It features a 7-inch Thin Film Transistor (TFT) screen, which displays all-new three-mode digital instrumentation, including Normal, Sport, and Track modes. While in Track mode, drivers receive real-time readouts of gear position, engine speed, water temperature, and oil temperature.

The horizontally configured instrument panel now has LCD toggle displays with silver trimmed dials that give the cabin a modern, race-inspired feel. Standard sport front bucket seats with side bolster firmly hold drivers in place around each corner. The GR86 also brings everyday usability, with 2+2 seating that offers the versatility of fold-down rear seats.

The vehicle’s comfortable cabin hosts a range of practical features, including an 8-inch multimedia touchscreen compatible with wired Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, Bluetooth® for hands-free phone capability, two USB ports and one auxiliary port, a six-speaker sound system, a powerful automatic dual-zone air conditioning system, and many more.

As with any other Toyota model, safety remains a top priority for the new GR86. The vehicle comes equipped with a comprehensive array of safety features, such as seven SRS airbags(including driver’s knee airbag), Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Traction Control (TRC), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist (BA), Emergency Brake Signal System (ESS), Hill-start Assist Control (HAC), and Tire Pressure Warning System (TPWS), among many others.

The new GR86 offers a sporty look and allows customers to express their individuality with a choice of seven distinctive exterior colors. These include Crystal White Pearl, Crystal Black Silica, Bright Blue, Magnetite Gray Metallic, and Ice Silver Metallic, as well as two new colors; Spark Red and Sapphire Blue. Meanwhile, the interior is available in a choice of Black or Black and GR Red.

Customers can also choose between two types of newly designed wheels that add to the vehicle’s sleek and streamlined appearance, with 17-inch alloy wheels consisting of five twin spokes or 18-inch matte black alloy sports wheels.