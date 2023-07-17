Part of Toyota Motor Corporation’s endeavor to support active athletes globally across any kind of sports, ALSAYER Board of Directors and Management team recently held contract signing ceremony for a rising para-athlete with a promising future Faisal Al Rajehi in association with Kuwait Paralympic Committee.

1 of 2

The signing ceremony which was held at ALSAYER Group Headquarters was attended by Board of Directors Faisal Bader Al Sayer Chairman, Mubarak Naser Al Sayer CEO, Bengt Schultz Chief Operating Officer, Mahmoud Abou Zahr Senior Business Director and Salah Mohammad Deputy Group Manager Marketing from Lexus Division, Ibrahim Al Fouzan Senior Business Director Toyota Service Division, Desmond Lew Business Director of Group Parts, Accessories and Logistics in the presence of representatives from the Kuwait Paralympic Committee including Mansour Al Rashid Chairman and Shareefa Al Ghanim General Secretary.

The young and ambitious athlete Faisal Al Rajehi has won several medals, but every defeat was considered as a new starting point to reach more achievements. The player wishes to achieve 1,000 medals during his sports career to break the rules, challenge the conditions of his disability, and spreads hope and determination to all people, whether they are athletes or non-athletes.

The renewed sponsorship contract between ALSAYER and Kuwait Paralympic Committee encourages the Kuwaiti athlete to further strengthen enhance his development as a professional athlete, accomplish new records and raise the name of Kuwait high in the regional as well as international forums for disabled sport.

Faisal Al Rajehi expressed his gratitude towards AlSayer Holding, commenting that the sponsorship will benefit him especially to prepare for the upcoming major competitions. He also thanked the Kuwaiti Paralympic Committee and the Kuwaiti Club for the Disabled.