ALSAYER Group has organized a sustainability education tour to Gulf Organization for Research & Development (GORD) in Qatar for a team of 30 members from Kuwait University College of Architecture including students and faculty. The education tour was planned as part of the strategic partnership between ALSAYER GROUP, Kuwait University and GORD and a continuation of joint activities envisaged to promote green buildings in the Gulf region.

Students from Kuwait University’s College of Architecture benefitted from the tour of Qatar’s iconic projects, focusing on sustainability best practices achieved through the implementation of the Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS).

During the three-day program, the students had the opportunity to visit some of Qatar’s architectural legacies as well as its outstanding green building projects, including Al Janoub Stadium, Katara Twin Towers, Lusail City, Qatar National Library, National Museum of Qatar, Museum of Islamic Art, HIA expansion, The Pearl Qatar and Msheireb Downtown Doha. Sustainable transportation was also explored through the use of Doha Metro. Technical presentations along with guided walkthrough were delivered by GORD and various organizations.

Mubarak Naser Al Sayer, CEO of ALSAYER Group said “ALSAYER’s dedication to sustainability is evident in our initiatives, including the implementation of GSAS in ALSAYER’s flagship projects. Our commitment to the environment extends beyond industrial practices and includes investing in knowledge dissemination activities, such as the recent tour of Kuwait University’s students to Qatar. Through our support, we hope to inspire Kuwait’s next generation of architects and engineers to create a more sustainable future for all.”

Dr. Omar Khattab, Acting Vice Dean for Students Affairs at the College of Architecture, Kuwait University, said, “This cross-country educational tour represents an excellent example of how we expose our students to real-world scenarios and inspire them to think critically about environmental sustainability. Qatar, with its many GSAS-certified sustainable buildings and innovative practices, provides an ideal setting for such an educational opportunity. By visiting and studying these projects, our students have seen the best practices in the field and developed a deeper understanding of sustainable design principles.”

According to Dr. Yousef Alhorr, Founding Chairman of GORD said, “At GORD, we are committed to driving sustainability and catalyzing change towards a greener future. Our support in hosting this educational tour for Kuwait University’s architecture students is aligned with our mission to invest in educational activities that prepare youth to create a climate-resilient future. We believe that by equipping the next generation with the knowledge and skills to implement nature-positive practices, we can pave the way for a more sustainable world.”

ALSAYER has achieved GSAS Operations with Platinum rating for Four of its buildings which includes ALSAYER Headquarter 1 in Kuwait Free Trade Zone, ALSAYER Showroom located in Aswaq Al Qurain, Fahaheel After Sales Center and TOYOTA MEGA DELIVERY CENTER- ARDIYAH and continuing to reinforce sustainability in the upcoming projects.