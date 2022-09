Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Abdulwahab Al-Rasheed has issued a decision to assign Ahmed Al-Thunayan, head of the operations sector at the Public Institution for Social Security (PIFSS) as general manager until a new general manager is appointed.

Salama Al-Salama was has also been appointed Deputy Director-General of PIFSS and Manal Al-Adsani, Deputy Director-General for Information Technology.