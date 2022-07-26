The Acting Director General of Kuwait Municipality, Eng Nadia Al-Shraideh has issued a decision to form a committee for dilapidated and abandoned properties.

A local Arabic daily said the committee will be headed by the Deputy Director-General for Hawalli and Al-Ahmadi Governorates municipalities, and members Eng. Mubarak Al-Ajmi, Director of the Audit and Engineering Follow-up Department; Hawally Municipality Branch as Vice President, Hassan Al Mazeedi, representing the Financial and Administrative Sector, and representing the Survey Sector, Eng. Jassem Al-Tam, representing the Projects Sector Department, and Eng. Salah Al-Rashidi, Director of Safety Department, Farwaniya Governorate Municipality Branch; Majid Al-Mutairi, Head of Violations Removal Department, Mubarak Al-Kabeer Municipality Branch; Abdullah Jaber, Head of Violations Removal Department in the Capital Governorate Municipality Branch and Yousef Al-Mutawa from the Office of the Deputy Director General for Hawalli and Ahmadi Sector Affairs.

The functions of the committee are

■ Identifying problems facing the Municipality regarding the dilapidated structures which distort the general appearance, and the way to deal with each of these cases

■ Determining the deadline for the restoration or removal of the building in accordance with the technical report

■ Determining the appropriate period of warning the building owner and occupants in the event of vacating the building

■ Establishing the mechanism to be followed in the event the owner fails to comply with the demolition or restoration within the specified period (whether through a comprehensive tender or an individual tender for each case, or the use of construction management contracts)

■ Establishing a mechanism to claim the owners for the expenses incurred by the Municipality in the event of carrying out repair, maintenance or demolition works

Al-Shuraida stressed on the application of what has been stated by the Minister for Municipal Affairs regarding rationalizing spending and taking into account the employment of Kuwaitis and that the work of the committee begins from the date of the decision’s issuance until March 31, 2023.