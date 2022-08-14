The Minister of Commerce and Social Affairs, Fahd Al-Shariaan has issued two decisions, the first of which is banning cash transactions by offices, institutions and companies that bring in domestic workers, and the second on prohibiting cash transactions for some activities including exhibitions.

In the first decision, which was published by “Kuwait Al-Youm” newspaper, Al-Shariaan stressed the offices, institutions, companies and all their branches that recruit domestic workers and have a license from the Public Authority for Manpower and a commercial license from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry must entertain cash transactions when making any contract or any sort of deal, reports a local Arabic daily..

The payment, he said, must be made from the customer’s account through the non-cash payment tools permitted by the Central Bank of Kuwait, stressing every facility that does not adhere to the instructions will be punished and referred to the investigation authorities.