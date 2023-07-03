A member of the Municipal Council, Engineer Sharifa Al-Shalfan, has submitted a proposal to preserve the cleanliness of Kuwait’s beaches.

She has put forward six main demands and added that “beaches in Kuwait are considered one of the most important public recreational facilities, and that the increasing population and negative behaviors of beachgoers have led to the disposal of waste in places other than those designated for it, and its accumulation on beaches and concrete and rock barriers between sea and land, has increased significantly and requires work to reduce the impact of these negative behaviors.”

The proposal included 6 main demands to deal with the exacerbation of the waste problem on the beaches:

— Cooperating and coordinating with the Ministry of Finance to determine the mechanisms for cleaning public beaches.

— The cleaning process includes all concrete and rock barriers separating the sea and land.

— Putting a number of containers commensurate with the need in all public beaches.

— Determining sites for collecting the waste after it has been removed from the beaches, in preparation for transporting it to places of treatment, or backfilling by the Kuwait Municipality.

— Increasing the number of indicative signs on all public beaches clearly mentioning the penalties for violating the cleanliness law.

— Coordinating with the Environment Public Authority to tighten control over violators of the law

Al-Shalfan stressed the need to coordinate with other parties for the success of the proposal, and to work on any measures aimed at achieving the desired goal, and to ensure intensified control over cleaning companies and obliging them to clean all public beaches in the country periodically, while ensuring their commitment to cleaning beaches using the designated mechanisms.