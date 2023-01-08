Representative Khalil Al-Saleh has submitted a proposal with a desire to set up specialized programs for the rehabilitation of Kuwaiti male and female teachers through courses to raise their efficiency and administrative and educational skills, by preparing programs for teachers in the various education sectors to develop and improve their functional and administrative performance in order to implement the replacement and Kuwaitization policy.

According to a local Arabic daily, he said the proposal comes because of the basic role of the Kuwaiti teacher and as the main pillar in human development and in the transfer of information to the student and society.

In the progress of nations and charting their future, and whatever the level of the teacher or the degree of his/her educational qualification, he/she is in constant need to be aware of the latest innovations and developments in the field of science and education in all its aspects, so that he/she can easily adapt to the challenges of the information age and the continuous development in the use of technology and various sources of knowledge and development continuing professionalism.