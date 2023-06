MP Ahmed Al-Saadoun who won the National Assembly elections from the third constituency with a whopping 6,325 for the 17th legislative term has shown his intention to contest Speaker of the National Assembly seat.

Al-Saadoun said this in a tweet on his Twitter account after the official results of the ‘Nation 2023’ parliamentary elections that took place in the country yesterday, Tuesday, were announced.

Al-Saadoun came second after MP Mohalhal Khaled Al-Mudhaf who garnered 7,268 votes.