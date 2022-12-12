Finance Minister Abdel Wahhab Al-Rasheed said, Sunday, that the Ministry of Health has not sent any request for a special budget to address the shortage of medicines and that no such request has been rejected.

Al-Rasheed said in a statement to a local Arabic daily, “In response to allegations published by the social media about providing a special budget to address the shortage of medicines and the lack of interaction of the Ministry of Finance on this issue, the ministry stresses the importance of effective public opinion oversight and its absolute respect for this right, and its belief that monitoring public opinion is a reason for correcting and addressing any imbalance in state institutions, and it takes advantage of this opportunity to clarify everything that is not clear, but the allegations on social media against the Ministry of Finance and the minister are unfounded.

In this regard the Ministry of Finance states and clarifies that:

— No communication the Ministry of Health was rejected in this regard, with the assurance that the Ministry will spare no effort to expedite any request that would provide the necessary needs for any ministry, and confirms that the truth is exactly the opposite

–The Ministry is keen to provide and enhance all credits in continuous coordination with the Ministry of Health and the ministry’s leaders, and MOH is fully prepared to overcome all obstacles and cooperate with the authorities in accordance with the provisions of the law and in public interest.