Ambassador Mansour Al-Otaibi assumed ministerial duties as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Wednesday morning, according to a local daily. The official presided over the meeting of the Council of the Diplomatic and Consular Corps, in the General Court of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in the presence of the Assistant Foreign Minister, members of the Council, to discuss the topics on the agenda.

In addition, Al-Otaibi also met with the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the country, Mohammad Irani.