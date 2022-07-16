The First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Lieutenant-General (Retd) Sheikh Ahmed Al-Nawaf has ordered an investigation into the death of a citizen during his arrest.

A local Arabic daily said the minister wants to know if there was any negligence or abuse of power by ministry personnel.

The Public Relations and Security Media Department of the Ministry of Interior stated that the case is now in the hands of the Public Prosecution, and the ministry will take necessary measures after completion of the Public Prosecution procedures.