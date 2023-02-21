Al Muzaini Exchange Company honored with the award for the Best Foreign Exchange Provider Kuwait by Business Tabloid for the year 2022 for its distinguished services and advanced achievements in the field of foreign exchange as Al-Muzaini is considered the best exchange company in Kuwait and has proven its leadership in the field of transferring funds abroad and currency conversion. The company has more than 126 branches and more than 25 self-service machines all over Kuwait. It also has close relations with foreign banks and financial institutions and the company was able to build a solid base of clients, both individuals and companies, by providing high quality services, which led to gaining its customers trust.

Commenting on winning this prestigious award, General Manager Mr. Hugh Fernandes said: “This award reflects the ability of Al Muzaini Company to maintain its position as the number one exchange company in Kuwait since 1942, which represents recognition of the success of the quality of services that we provide to our customers.” Fernandes added that innovation and development in the field of financial services is one of the most important pillars of the company’s strategy in order to maintain our leading position in the field and stressed that Al-Muzaini always seeks to be proactive in developing services that meet the needs of customers.

Through this honor, Al-Muzaini Company was able to highlight its dedicated and tireless efforts in providing the latest, most distinguished and reliable services in the region. It is noteworthy that the award aims to shed light on the institution that provides the best service to its customers in terms of meeting their foreign currency needs, especially with the rapid technological developments and changes in economic conditions.

Al-Muzaini has recently launched a foreign currency delivery service, which enables the customer to request foreign currencies through the Al-Muzaini application, using the foreign currency delivery service easily, and the order is delivered to any place in Kuwait within a few hours. Al-Muzaini also provides facilities for foreign currency exchange through self-service machines In Kuwait, which makes exchanging foreign currency banknotes an easy process with the possibility of exchanging foreign currencies by visiting any of Al Muzaini branches.