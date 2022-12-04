Al Muzaini Exchange Co., the leading money exchange company with more than 80 years of experience in Kuwait takes immense pleasure in announcing the launch of its new service, “Foreign Currency delivery service”.

Understanding that the customer’s time is extremely valuable and precious, customers can now order foreign currency bank notes easily and conveniently, either online or via the Al Muzaini application. One can simply select their preferred foreign currency and choose the time slot wherein they want to receive the order and it will be delivered to their doorstep safely and securely within hours.

Al Muzaini Exchange constantly works on bringing new, innovative and unique services to its valued customers to ensure that they always receive the best possible customer experience.

Al Muzaini, always near you.