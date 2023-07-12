The Public Relations and Media Department of the Directorate-General of Fire Department (DGFD) said the head of the DGFD Lieutenant General Khaled Al-Mekrad, received yesterday morning members of the DGFD delegation who participated in the Kuwaiti Hajj mission.

Lieutenant General Al-Mukrad listened to a detailed explanation from the head of the delegation, Brigadier General Abdulaziz Nasser, on how the delegation works and the method of inspection of the Kuwaiti Hajj campaign headquarters in Makkah Al-Mukarramah, and to ensure that they meet the requirements of safety and fire prevention, in order to preserve the safety of the pilgrims of the Holy House of God.

Al-Mukrad thanked the members of the delegation, and praised their efforts that contributed to the success of the Hajj season.