Wednesday, the Kuwaiti Ambassador to France, Muhammad Al-Judaea, visited Gustave Rossi Hospital to see the services provided by the Health Office to Kuwaiti patients in France.

In a statement to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), Ambassador Al-Judaea affirmed that the main objective of this visit is the periodic follow-up and interest in all citizens in France, and to ensure the services provided by the health office to Kuwaiti patients, reassure them of their health and find out their needs, wishing them a speedy recovery and return to the homeland, reports Al-Jarida daily.

He expressed his admiration for the medical level and distinguished service enjoyed by the hospital, in addition to the equipment available.

Al-Judaea praised the Kuwaiti-French healthy relations and the bilateral plans and programs to enhance international cooperation, explaining that the two sides are keen to achieve more achievements in line with the deep friendship between the two countries.