The Minister of State for Municipal Affairs, Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology, and Acting Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Dr. Rana Al-Faris tells concerned officials to the doors to visitors to know first-hand their hardships, complete their transactions and speed up the automation of services and increase the pace of work.

On the other hand, the Public Authority for Housing Welfare announced the completion of the infrastructure for delivery of 9,800 plots of low-cost housing project.

The PAHW said in a press release that the area of one plot is 200 square meters, noting that “low-cost housing” is one of the vital projects it is implementing, which will be an alternative to the existing housing in the Taima and Sulaibiya areas.