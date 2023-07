A decree was issued on Wednesday accepting the resignation of Finance Minister Manaf Al-Hajri, Al-Jarida reported. Furthermore, the decree appointed Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Oil, and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Dr. Saad Al-Barrak as Acting Minister of Finance, in addition to his other roles.



