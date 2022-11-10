Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmed Al-Awadi met with officials in the pharmaceutical sector to discuss the reasons for the shortage of medicines and attempts to overcome this problem.

The sources described the meeting as ‘candid’, pointing out that the Minister of Health is determined to find radical solutions to the problem of drug shortages suffered by hospitals and health centers during the last period, saying the issues is being closely monitored by him.

The sources indicated that the Minister of Health assigned the Undersecretary of the Ministry to meet with officials in the pharmaceutical sector in medical warehouses, to find out the reasons for the shortage of medicines and the obstacles facing the sector and do the needful.