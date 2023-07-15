The International Institute of Global Sovereign Funds indicated — in its latest update — that the value of the assets of the Kuwaiti Sovereign Fund (Al-Ajyal Fund) increased to about $803 billion, compared to $750 billion, according to its data last April.

The “Ajyal Fund” maintained the fifth position in the world and the second in the Arab world after the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, which topped the Arab countries and stands fourth in the world, with an asset value of $853 billion bringing the difference between the Ajyal Fund and ADIA to $50 billion, reports Al-Rai daily.

According to the institute’s updated data, the arrangement and values of the assets of global sovereign funds have not witnessed significant changes at the present time, except for the increase in the value of the assets of the Al-Ajyal Fund.

The institute said the Norwegian Sovereign Fund maintained its global leadership with assets exceeding $1.371 trillion, followed by the China Investment Authority with assets of more than $1.350 trillion, while the Chinese SAFE Fund came in third place with assets of more than $1 trillion.

The classification of the Saudi Public Investment Fund on the GIC fund of Singapore advanced to sixth place, with the value of the assets of the Saudi fund increasing to $700 billion now, compared to $650 billion in April, while the value of the assets of the Singaporean fund, which came in seventh place, remained at $690 billion.

The Hong Kong Sovereign Fund ranked eighth in the world, with assets of more than $514 billion, followed by Singapore’s Temask Fund, ninth, with assets of more than $492 billion, while the Qatari Sovereign Fund came tenth in the world, with assets remaining constant at $475 billion.

The International Institute of Global Sovereign Funds revealed that the assets of the total sovereign funds classified with it remained stable at more than $11.5 trillion.