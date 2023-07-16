Minister of Education, Dr. Hamad Al-Adwani, has submitted an urgent memorandum to the Civil Service Commission with regards to the organizational structure of the schools in accordance with the tasks entrusted to this vital educational institution which calls for subsequent approval of the job titles such as the head teacher, field study department, technical mentor, deputy director, school principal and senior technical mentor.

The ministry spokesman, Ahmed Al-Wahida, said in a press statement that this measure comes to ensure the sustainability of work in schools without legal or technical deficiencies and to stop financial waste, saying the approval of this structure will fortify many decisions and work mechanisms, the most important of which is the mechanism for evaluating the efficiency of workers in the educational process and the application of the fingerprint system in schools, which the educational sector will face difficulty in applying them in the absence of an organizational structure and clear job description that define the individual tasks, reports Al-Rai daily.

He pointed out that the ministry is awaiting coordination between the CSC and the Ministry of Education regarding the organizational structure of schools.