The Minister of Education, Dr. Hamad Al-Adwani, announced the launch of the first phase of the unified central admission portal this year to improve the performance of electronic services and develop the infrastructure and informatics in higher education institutions.

Al-Adwani told KUNA, Sunday, that the ministry is moving forward with this by launching an integrated program of applications that would contribute to the implementation of an integrated digital registration system under the name of the central admission portal for all institutions of higher education, reports Al-Qabas daily.

He added that the aforementioned unified electronic system includes the Kuwait University, internal and external educational missions, and the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training, so that a qualified student who has completed his studies in high school or its equivalent can submit one electronic application to join various higher education institutions.

He explained that the first phase of the unified central admission portal will be launched this year with the aim of enhancing and improving the quality of services provided by higher education institutions, which comes within the framework of supporting the goals of the smart government in benefiting from modern technology to reach electronic transformation in order to achieve the vision of the state.

He stated that the automated system organizes the procedures for submitting applications for study seats, while ensuring that there is no overlap and conflict between applications, and ensuring that the conditions for admission rules approved by each entity are met.

Al-Adwani indicated that the seats are sorted electronically, intelligently, accurately and at a high speed through electronic connectivity and coordination between higher education institutions and the concerned authorities, which are the ministries of Education and Interior and the Public Authority for Civil Information, as well as the Civil Service Commission, the Public Authority for Manpower and the Public Institution for Social Security (PIFSS).

He pointed out that the central admission portal will be launched as a first stage, starting from this year gradually within subsequent stages to complete the entire infrastructure and the advanced digital within the ministry’s approach towards digital transformation.

The Minister of Education pointed out that this has become an inevitable necessity in light of the general orientation of the state in all its institutions and the provision of services to facilitate those wishing to register in higher education institutions.

Meanwhile, the Secretary-General of the Council of Public Universities, Dr. Adel Al-Manea, said that, based on the directives of Minister Adwani, work has begun to implement the first phase of the central admission portal between the Kuwait University and Abdullah Al-Salem University, where graduates of the general secondary stage and its equivalent can submit applications for enrollment in these two universities starting from the July 15 to July 26 through the unified electronic portal of the two universities (http://portal.ku.edu.kw/admission).

Al-Manea explained that the method of selecting specializations for applicants for admission to the two universities will appear for each student according to his average and according to the results of admission tests, if any, and depends on the extent to which the applicant fulfills the conditions, as the advanced student is allowed to choose all majors available to him, whether from the Kuwait University or Abdullah Al-Salem University.

He added that admission will be made for one major at one university only according to the equivalent average and according to the selection priorities submitted by the student and the absorptive capacity of each major.

He pointed out the need for students to familiarize themselves with the admission requirements of both the above-mentioned universities through the website of each university to know the conditions required to be met for them to register.