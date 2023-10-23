The Ahmadi security men raided a local liquor factory which was set up inside a house in the Al-Dhahr area, and arrested three 3 Asians, including a woman, and seized large quantities of local liquor and barrels full of raw material, in addition to special materials and tools for manufacturing local booze.

A security source told Al-Anba, the raid was conducted after obtaining information by the Ahmadi Security Directorate stating that an Asian gang had rented a house in the Al-Dhahr for the purpose of manufacturing alcohol.

After verifying the information, a legal permit was issued to raid it and in coordination with the Kuwait Municipality, securitymen broke into the house and seized 2,000 bottles of alcohol ready for sale and approximately 150 barrels filled with raw material.

The authorities also seized from the suspects four-wheel drive which was reportedly being used to distribute the alcohol.

During investigation the three suspects confessed to manufacturing local liquor and selling it to customers for 10 dinars per bottle for home delivery.

The trio has been handed over to the Directorate-General for Drugs and Alcohol Control.