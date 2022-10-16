The Assistant Undersecretary for Overseas Health Services Affairs at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Yacoub Al-Tamar, said the insurance policy cover offered by “Afiya” to treat retired citizens outside the country in case of emergency became effective as of Friday in coordination with the Gulf Insurance Company through achieve retired citizens can get maximum benefit

Dr. Al-Tamar told a local Arabic daily that the supplementary insurance coverage for the treatment of these cases is considered free in addition to the wellness insurance contract without there being any increase in the cost of the contract over public money.

Dr. Al-Tamar pointed out that the Afiya insurance policy will bear the treatment of emergency cases outside the country for retired citizens who received their new cards, worth a maximum of $35,000 for each policy, at a total cost of $3 million, noting that the contract term is one year, subject to renewal.