Turkish sailors aboard an oil tanker rescued a French adventurer who had been lost in the Atlantic Ocean for 137 days.

Turkish media reported Monday that the rescue operation took place on June 24 and lasted for several hours. Turkish sailors aboard the oil tanker had launched the rescue operation after receiving a warning message from the US Coast Guard, reports Al-Rai daily.

The sailors rescued the adventurer, Didier Bouvard, whose traces were lost for 137 days while he was sailing in the Atlantic Ocean with his small 6-meter boat. The French adventurer started his journey from the Canary Islands, but he did not reach the scheduled destination.

The rescue operation took 6 hours and took place off the coast of Puerto Rico in the Caribbean Sea.