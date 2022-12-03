The Kuwait Oil Company is preparing to carry out a major rotation and administrative changes that will include senior officials and managers of the company.

A local Arabic daily quoting sources said the changes will soon be announced, pointing out that the first wave of reform in the company includes merging departments and reducing the number of managers with the aim of transforming and moving the company’s situation, which was characterized by weaknesses during the previous years, to a new and effective phase that enhances its ability to achieve its future strategies and plans to raise production.

The sources added the administrative changes were expected to take effect Thursday with the aim of increasing production.

The sources indicated that the company’s senior management aims to raise the efficiency of the company’s various departments eyeing an increasing productivity.