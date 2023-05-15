Heart palpitations or acceleration of heartbeats is considered normal and most of the time, the cause of these palpitations is stress or some other reason, and it is usually not dangerous, but if palpitations are accompanied by specific symptoms it can be fatal and requires emergency medical attention.

Dr Kholoud Al-Baron, researcher at the Ministry of Health, Heart says palpitations are the feeling of an unusually fast heartbeat, or you may also feel throbbing in your chest, throat or neck. Palpitations can occur at any time, even if you are resting or doing normal activities, reports Al-Qabas daily.

Although it may be a little terrifying, palpitations are usually not dangerous or harmful, however, they can sometimes be linked to abnormal heart rhythms that need medical attention.

Heart palpitations are more common in women, but anyone can experience them. People can also experience heart palpitations at different times of their lives, whether in adolescence, during pregnancy or during menopause, for example.

As for its causes, according to the American Cleveland Clinic Center causes may be due to

— Anxiety: Heart palpitations can be part of your body’s reaction to feelings of anxiety or panic.

— After eating: Spicy foods can cause heart palpitations, as can caffeinated drinks.

— At night: It is similar to palpitations during the day, but a person may notice it more at night, because he is not busy or distracted.

— When lying down: Sleeping on your side may increase the pressure in your body, which may lead to heart palpitations.

— During pregnancy: When you are pregnant, your heart rate increases and the amount of blood circulating in your body increases to support your baby. It is common for pregnant women to experience heart palpitations, and it is usually harmless. You can ask your provider for medication that can be taken safely during pregnancy.

A variety of pathological factors can also cause heart palpitations, including but not limited to:

— Hyperthyroidism.

— Low levels of sugar, potassium, or oxygen.

— Low carbon dioxide in the blood.

— fever.

— Anemia.

— Use of medications such as asthma inhalers, beta-blockers that you take for high blood pressure or heart disease, thyroid medications, and medications for irregular heartbeats.

— Certain cough/cold medicines, including decongestants.

— Some herbal and nutritional supplements.

— smoking.

If the heart palpitations are accompanied by the following symptoms seek immediate medical help

— Severe chest pain

— Shortness of breath

— Unusual sweating

— Loss of consciousness

— Severe dizziness

It is also important to consult a doctor without delay if you suffer from previous heart diseases or a family history of sudden death.

In the case of palpitations caused by heart disease, complications may include the following:

— Fainting.

— the heart stops pumping blood.

— brain attack.

— Heart failure.

Information and alerts

— Tachycardia is one of the normal things that happen sometimes in the heart

— In most cases, the cause of palpitations is stress.. and is more common in women