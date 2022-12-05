A member of the Parliamentary Priorities Committee, MP Ahmed Lari, revealed that the Minister of Finance promised to refer to the study of retiree’s salaries to the parliament within 100 days, stressing that the Priorities Committee prioritizes laws that raise citizens standard of living.

Larry confirmed to a local daily that Minister Al-Rasheed presented to the committee a proposal (under study), to gradually add a percentage to the salaries of retirees who receive pensions below 2,000 dinars, indicating that government ideas have not yet crystallized, and that raising the minimum salaries for retirees between 1,000 dinars and 1,200 dinars is among the proposals.