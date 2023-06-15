Employees who work with artificial intelligence are more likely to feel lonely and suffer from insomnia, according to a new study.

Researchers have discovered that working with artificial intelligence, which is commonly used in marketing, finance and manufacturing, can have ‘damaging’ effects on employees’ personal lives, reports Al-Rai daily.

A team, led by researchers from the University of Georgia, conducted four experiments in the United States, Taiwan, Indonesia and Malaysia.

In one study, 166 engineers at a Taiwanese biomedical company who interacted with AI systems over a three-week period were asked about their feelings of loneliness, anxiety about attachment, and a sense of belonging.

The analysis showed that employees who interacted more frequently with AI systems were more likely to experience loneliness, insomnia, and increased alcohol consumption after work.

But they also found that these employees were more likely to need help from their co-workers, a response that may result from the need for social contact, the team said.

Other trials in the US, Indonesia and Malaysia, involving real estate management firms and a technology company, have yielded similar results.

Principal researcher Bokman Tang used to work at an investment bank where he used AI systems, which he says led to his interest in researching this problem.

He said, “The rapid advances in artificial intelligence systems are launching a new industrial revolution that is reshaping the workplace with many benefits but also some unknown risks, including potential mental and physical effects on employees. Humans are social creatures, and the isolation of work using AI systems may lead to harmful spillover effects on employees’ personal lives.”

Going forward, he added, AI developers should consider equipping their systems with features such as the human voice to simulate human-like interactions.

He suggested that employers could also limit the amount of time employees spend working with AI systems and provide opportunities for them to socialize.

“Mindfulness programs and other positive interventions may also help reduce feelings of loneliness,” he added. The results have been published in the Journal of Applied Psychology.