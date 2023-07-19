Australian sailor Timothy Lindsay Chaddock set foot on land for the first time on Tuesday, after spending months in the Pacific Ocean, following a storm that damaged electronics on his boat.

According to “Sky News Arabia”, Chaddock expressed his happiness at being alive, after he disembarked on Tuesday in the Mexican city of Manzanillo from the fishing boat that rescued him, reports Al-Rai daily.

“I feel fine,” Chaddock told reporters. I thank the captain of the tuna fishing boat that saved my life. I did not expect to survive this ordeal.

The British newspaper “Daily Mail” quoted Chaddock as saying that the last time he saw land was in April when he sailed from the Sea of Cortez, heading to Polynesia.

The sailor explained that he and his dog Bella survived thanks to eating raw fish, and added: “I became very thin thanks to sushi. The fatigue and low energy level is the hardest part of my experience.”

Chaddock went on to say: “Despite all the circumstances I went through, I tried to maintain my positivity, and enjoy the sea around me. I was trying to find happiness within me.

He noted that when a tuna boat helicopter spotted him about 1,200 miles from land, it was the first human contact in three months. Heindicated that the pilot threw him a bottle of water and then flew away, and returned later on a speedboat from Maria Delia.

During his time adrift in the ocean, Chaddock did not suffer serious illness or injury, and he avoided burns by hiding under a parachute on his boat.