Two parents of 7 children had 5 new children, while the mother confirmed that she felt “better than she expected” after this pregnancy.

Polish Dominika Clark, who has 7 children ranging in age from 10 months to 12 years, gave birth to 5 children on Sunday in a Krakow hospital in the south of the country, reports Al-Rai daily.

“We were planning to have an eighth child, but it turned out that I was pregnant with more than one child,” she told reporters, with her British husband Vince next to her.

Dominica underwent a cesarean section at the 29th week of pregnancy, while the infants’ condition required that they be placed on a respirator.

Clark described her pregnancy as a “miracle” because the chance of having 5 children was, according to the hospital, one in 52 million.

“As a mathematician, I love this kind of statistics,” she said with a smile. “The chances of us winning the lottery were much greater than having this number of children,” she added, according to “Sky News”.


