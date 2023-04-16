Some 5,000 members of Britain’s armed forces will take part in the coronation of King Charles next month, joined by soldiers from more than 30 Commonwealth countries to form one of the biggest military celebrations in decades.

Charles is due to be crowned at London’s Westminster Abbey on May 6 in a ceremony of extravagance and pomp, carrying on a millennium-old tradition, reports Al-Rai daily quoting Reuters.

Gun salutes will resound across the country to mark the moment of the king’s coronation, before military personnel later fly over 60 aircraft.

The coronation comes less than eight months after huge numbers of citizens gathered in the streets of London to watch the processions and major ceremonies for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, who died 70 years after her accession to the throne.

The palace is slowly revealing details of her son Charles’ coronation, which is expected to have some differences from the one held for Elizabeth in 1953.