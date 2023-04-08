A federal judge scored another resounding victory for abortion opponents in the United States by rescinding permission to market an abortion pill approved more than twenty years ago and used by half a million Americans each year.

US President Joe Biden affirmed his determination to “fight” this step, which he described as an “unprecedented attempt to deprive women of basic freedoms,” reports Al-Rai daily quoting AFP.

And the US Food and Drug Administration quickly challenged the decision before the Texas judiciary, noting in a statement to the US media that it approved more than two decades ago the use of abortion pills “based on a full study of the available scientific evidence and proved that it is safe and effective for its prescribed use, which is the early medical termination of pregnancy.”

Ten months after the historic ruling issued by the Supreme Court, which granted every US state the freedom to ban abortions on its territory, Judge Matthew Kaksmarek, known for his conservative positions, issued a decision from Texas that is supposed to include the entire country.

At the same time, one of his colleagues in Washington state saw that it was not possible to withdraw the license to market the “Mifepristone” (RU 486) pill, which is used in conjunction with another drug, from 17 Democratic states that submitted an appeal to him against the decision.

Therefore, the matter will quickly be decided by the Supreme Court, whose composition was deeply modified by former Republican President Donald Trump.

In any case, Judge Kaksmarek’s decision will not be implemented before a week, as it left a deadline for the federal government to appeal the decision. This step is not expected to be delayed.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement that the “Department of Justice strongly disagrees” with the decision and “will appeal … and seek a stay pending execution.”