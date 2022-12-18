A citizen helped the security authorities to arrest a thief who mastered the art of stealing cars in the Sabah Al-Ahmad area.

A local Arabic daily said legal procedures are being completed to deport the suspect from the country.

A statement issued by the General Department of Relations and Security Media at the Ministry of Interior stated that “the General Department of Rescue Police managed to seize a person who appeared in a video clip that was circulated on some social media sites, including his attempt to steal vehicles, and the necessary measures were taken against him, in preparation for his deportation from the country.”

“The Ministry of Interior thanks the citizen for his sense of security, which embodied the saying (every citizen is a securityman),” the statement read.