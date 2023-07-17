A new drink that has been widely popular with children in the United States since it was launched by a number of famous YouTubers has raised concerns among experts due to its very high levels of caffeine.

The famous American “YouTube” stars Logan Paul and the British “KSI” launched the “Prime” drink in 2022, and the first variety of it, “Prime Hydration”, did not contain caffeine, reports Al-Rai daily quoting AFP.

However, a second category launched this year is “Prime Energy”. One can of this drink contains 200 milligrams of caffeine, much more than the thirty milligrams contained in a Coca-Cola bottle.

A video clip at the time of the launch shows the two internet stars playing video games or ping-pong, at first very slowly and without enthusiasm, then with frantic activity after a drink.

Since then, the “Tik Tok” social network has been filled with videos showing children proudly carrying the famous bottles to the sound of music with the words “We got Prime, guys!” (We got Prime, boys).

However, health experts caution that it is not recommended for children to consume caffeine.

The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry stresses that children under 12 years old should never consume caffeine. As for those between the ages of 12 and 18, a maximum of 100 milligrams per day, or half a package of Prime Energy, is recommended, according to Reuters.

In addition to insomnia, anxiety or headaches, too much caffeine can cause a child to vomit, have high blood pressure or heart rhythm problems, according to the academy. Some may be more affected by this substance than others.

“This product is targeted at one real market, children under 18,” noted influential Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer, who decided to take on the issue in a statement this week.

Chuck Schumer said the caffeine levels in this drink were “too much for a child’s body.” “It has spread because it has become a status symbol influenced by social networks, which children try to imitate at any cost,” he noted in a statement.

Schumer stated that he wrote to the head of the US Medicines Agency, which is also responsible for food health standards, requesting an investigation into existing caffeine levels and the approved marketing strategy.

The agency responded this week, confirming that it is studying the “reasons for concern” raised by the senator, and that it will respond to him directly.

In a statement, an FDA spokesperson called on “responsible individuals and families” to read the product label before giving it to their children.