Nature began a billion years ago by making the rough origin of a diamond that became bright in blue after it was found and rubbed, according to what was reported on the Sotheby’s international auction site, it grabbed the spotlight Monday evening at the famous annual Met Gala in New York.

It was displayed in Geneva, at an auction optimistic about selling it for, reports Al-Rai daily.

This glory surrounding the “Laguna Blu” diamond — although it weighs 11.16 carats, or only 2 grams, will go under the hammer for $25 million — which resembles a small almond paste, is caused by its descent from a rare variety, whose stone is born after the labor of nature that lasts millions of years, during which the chemical element “Boron” merges with crystal crystals amid geological conditions of high temperature with intense pressure deep in the earth. Sometimes more than 150 kilometers, and the stone becomes diamond through time.

The one who confirms that the age of “Laguna Blu” is more than a billion years, provided that its source is a famous mine in South Africa called “Cullinan”, which is considered one of the richest in blue diamonds, is the expert in precious stones at the “Gemological Institute of America” in the United States, Dr. Evan Smith and who, in 2019, studied with a team of geologists 46 blue diamonds, including one that was rough — 122.5 carats.