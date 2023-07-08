The General Administration of Residence Affairs Investigation has arrested 94 violators of the residence and labor laws – violators of various nationalities through the security deployment and the intensification of campaigns in Farwaniya, Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh, Mahboula, Khaitan and Al-Ahmadi.

The Public Relations and Security Media Department of the Ministry of Interior stated that the arrested were referred to the competent authorities to take legal action against them, reports Al-Rai daily.

On the other hand, the General Department of Criminal Investigation, represented by the Public Morals Protection Department, has taken into custody 8 people of different nationalities in the Mahboula region on charges of practicing acts contrary to public morals.

The suspects were negotiating deals via the social media to practice immoral activities in what is called ‘flesh trade’.

They have been referred to the competent authorities and according to sources they face deportation if found guilty