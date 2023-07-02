The tripartite committee headed by the Public Authority for Manpower, in cooperation with the Residence Affairs Investigation, arrested violators of the labor and residence laws last June.

Recent reports of the committee, a copy of which was seen by Al-Qabas, revealed that the committee organized 24 campaigns during June, targeting eight areas — Farwaniya, Kabd, Umm Al-Hayman, Al-Dhahr, Shuwaikh, Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh, Mahboula and Khaitan — densely populated by marginal workers, reports Al-Qabas daily.

An informed source said that the campaigns last June mainly targeted workers who worked for others other than their sponsors in places such as women’s mobile home salons, hotels, transportation, random markets, forests selling new and used tools, shops for repairing and manufacturing iron and selling foodstuffs in Shuwaikh and others.

The source pointed out that a large percentage of those who were arrested are domestic workers, and they were transferred to the residence affairs investigation to take legal measures against the employers.

The source stated that the campaigns also resulted in the seizure of 5 fake offices recruiting domestic workers and those arrested were referred to the competent authorities to take legal action.