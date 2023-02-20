Statistics issued by the Environment Police Department show a tangible escalation in encroachment crimes on the environment, which sounds an alarm warning of a clear transgression by citizens and residents of environmental laws, as about 5 cases are registered every month and on average seven expatriates are deported for committing environmental crimes.

The statistics, of which Al-Rai obtained a copy, recorded from January 1, 2022 to mid-February 2023, the deportation of 90 expatriates, in cases of environmental violations, which were classified as grave, and the registration of 62 “misdemeanors”, of breaking into natural reserves or for unjust grazing purposes or cutting trees.

In the cases for which the 90 expatriates were deported, 33 of them were related to prohibited fishing, soil leveling 23 cases and the rest of the cases were distributed between throwing waste in forbidden areas, disposal of sewage and industrial waste, or fishing in Kuwait Bay or felling trees.

The Environment Police has warned citizens and residents of the consequences of running after some famous social media sites who put on their accounts “locations” for areas they say are beautiful and far from the noise and “secret” where quality time can be spent, stressing that many of these areas are prohibited.