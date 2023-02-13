Director of Public Cleanliness and Road Occupations Department at Mubarak Al-Kabeer Municipality Branch Fahd Al-Quraifa confirmed that its supervisory team is raising the level of cleanliness in its designated areas. According to Al Rai newspaper, the branch also maintains the aesthetic view and works to cover the road in all areas, through field trips carried out to preserve the cultural landscape of the governorate.

Al- Quraifa added that the department’s supervisory team carried out the tours from 5 to 8 February, which resulted in the removal of nine neglected cars, groceries and scrap containers, in addition to placing 32 stickers on neglected cars, boats and commercial containers to prepare their removal after the specified expiration period.