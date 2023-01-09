The Public Cleanliness and Road Occupancy Department at the Municipality Branch of Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate carried out field tours in all areas of the governorate from Dec 20, 2022 to Jan 2, 2023, which resulted in the removal of 9 neglected cars, in addition to placing 74 stickers on neglected cars and boats in preparation for their removal after the expiry of the specified period.

In this context, the Director of the Department at the Governorate Municipality Branch, Fahd Al-Qarifa, explained that the aim of the intensive field tours is to run a check on the violators and take all legal measures against them, pointing out that the oversight team of the Public Cleanliness and Road Occupancy Department pays great attention to raising the level of cleanliness in the areas that fall under his responsibility, in addition to removing everything that distorts the aesthetic view in all areas, reports a local Arabic daily.