In a step to develop work in a number of sectors and departments in the governorates, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, Dr. Badr Al-Mutairi, carried out a transfer and assignment movement that included 8 department heads in the ministry.

Pursuant to the decision, the following were assigned — Ahmed Al-Khalidi to occupy the position of Director of the Information Systems Center; Hussein Bouzbar to occupy the position of Head of the Cleaning Department in the Department of Mosques in Hawalli Governorate and Abdul Rahman Al-Numis to occupy the position of Head of the Automated Projects Follow-up Department at the Information Systems Center, stressing that the decision is valid for one year from its date, reports Al-Seyassah daily

The decision includes transfer of Nasser Al-Khalidi from working as Head of the Rehabilitation and Training Department in the Educational Affairs Control Department in the Department of Islamic Studies and Qur’anic Sciences for the Capital and Hawalli Governorates, to working as Head of the Curriculum Affairs Department in the Control and Administration itself.

The decision also transfers Muhammad Al-Mutairi from the position of Head of the Curriculum Affairs Department in the Control of Educational Affairs in the Department of Islamic Studies and Qur’anic Sciences, for the Capital and Hawalli Governorates, to the position of Head of the Training and Qualification Department in the Control and the same administration, and Saeed Al-Hajri from the position of Controller of Support Services in the Department of Islamic Studies for the Al-Ahmadi and Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorates, to the position of Controller at the Department of Islamic Studies and Qur’anic Sciences for the Farwaniya and Jahra Governorates.

The decision also includes the transfer of Hanan Al-Lamie from working as Head of the Planning and Performance Development Department of the Center for Promoting Moderation, to working as Head of the Vacations and Permanence Department in the Human Resources and Administrative Development Department, and Khaled Al-Otaibi from the position of Head of the Secretarial Department in the Office of the Assistant Undersecretary for the Holy Quran and Islamic Studies Affairs Sector, to the position of Head of the Secretarial Department.